TS Inter 1st Year Result: All Students To Be Promoted As Govt Announces Revised Policy

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 on December 16, 2021. However, in a recent move the state government has decided to pass all the candidates who have failed. The board will have to give a minimum mark of 35 to all the students to pass the examination. The result released highlights that earlier, only 49% of the students who appeared in the exam were declared to pass. As per the report, around 39,000 students applied for revaluation of results. In a press conference, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy mentioned a total of 2,24,000 candidates out of 4,59,242 had passed the examination.

According to the report submitted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a total of 1,50,000 students failed the examination. It has been decided to pass the students as Class 12 exams are also approaching. The Education Minister said, “Since Intermediate second year (12th standard) is very important, the CM directed all first-year students to pass by giving minimum pass marks of 35. We are giving minimum marks to all and making them clear the exam.” Candidates who have not checked their results yet can do it by following steps mentioned below. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021.

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Check steps to download scorecards