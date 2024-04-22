Advertisement

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 on April 24 at 11 am, officials confirmed. Students who appeared for the TS 2nd year exams 2024 can access their TS Inter 2nd year results 2024 by visiting the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To check and download the TS inter results 2024, students will need to use their login credentials such as roll number and application number. The results will encompass essential details including the student’s name, roll number, application number, date of birth, parent's name, school name, qualifying status, subjects, marks obtained, passing marks, maximum marks, and grades.

List of Websites To Check TS Inter Results 2024

In case of any technical glitches or website downtime, students can also download their TS inter 2nd-year results 2024 from alternative websites listed below:

- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

- results.gov.in

- results.cgg.gov.in

- manabadi.co.in

- manabadi.com

- bse.telangana.gov.in

- results.eenadu.net

This year, the Telangana Inter exams witnessed the participation of over 9 lakh students, including 4,78,527 first-year students and over 4 lakh second-year students. The exams for both first and second-year students were conducted from February 28 to March 19, with two shifts each day. The first shift exam took place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift was scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.