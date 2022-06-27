TS Inter Result 2022 Date And Time Announced, Here's How To Check TSBIE IPE Results Online

The Telangana State Board of Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter Results 2022 date and time. As per the official information, the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 28. The Telangana Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) Results 2022 will be released at 11 am by TSBIE Officials.

As per reports, the evaluation process of inter exams was completed by 2nd week of June and lakhs of students were waiting for the results. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their TS Inter Results 2022 online. The scores will be available on the official websites of TSBIE. A list of websites and steps to check the TS Inter results 2022 have been provided below.

TSBIE IPE Results 2022: List of websites to check Telangana board result online

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in,

bie.telangana.gov

manabadi.com

Once the Telangana inter results are released, candidates will be able to download their scorecard by visiting the official website - sbie.cgg.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided the step-by-step guide to download the Telangana Board 1st and 2nd-year results.

TS Inter Result 2022: How to download Telangana Intermediate Results

Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 2022 Result."

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: For future reference, download and print the Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years

Telangana IPE Results 2022

The TS Inter 1st year exams were held between May 6 and 23, 2022. While the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to May 24, 2022. This year, around 9 lakh students took part in the TS Intermediate Exams that were held offline. The examination was held in two different shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the morning shift, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. The Telangana inter practical exams began on March 23 and concluded on April 8. Ethics and Human Values paper was conducted on April 11 and the Environmental Education exam was held on April 12.