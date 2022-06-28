TS Inter Result 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd Year Result

TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has released the TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. As scheduled, the result has been released in the first half at 11 am. Manabadi updates on BIE Telangana Inter Results and Marks Memos are also now available on the list of websites mentioned below. Steps to check the result are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to check their scorecards.

Manabadi TS Inter Results: Websites to check

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in,

bie.telangana.gov

manabadi.com

TS Inter Result 2022: Follow these steps to download TS inter 1st year results

Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 1st year 2022 Result."

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the result and download it

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check TSBIE IPE Result 2022 (Click here)

TS Inter 2nd year results 2022: Here's how to check scores