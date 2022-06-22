TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Inter Results Expected To Be Declared Tomorrow

Telangana Inter Results 2022 is expected to be released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tomorrow June 23. Once the results are released, students will be able to check their TS Inter results by visiting the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. However, till now there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the Telangana Inter Results, but it is expected that the scorecards for the candidates will be available on the official website tomorrow.

According to media reports, the evaluation process is over and the board is now busy with making arrangements for the declaration of the results. If the result will not be declared tomorrow then candidates can expect it latest by June 25, 2022. This year, more 9.65 lakh students took part in the Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022 and are waiting for their TS Inter 1st, 2nd-Year Results 2022. The exams were conducted from 6 to 24 May 2022 in offline mode.

TS Inter result 2022 | Here's how to check the Telangana Inter Result

Step 1: In order to download the TS Inter result 2022 candidates need to visit the official site of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results in 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result for the first year or second year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: PTI/ Representative