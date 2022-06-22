TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Inter Results Expected To Be Declared Tomorrow

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Telangana Inter Results 2022 is expected to be released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education tomorrow June 23. Once the results are released, students will be able to check their TS Inter results by visiting the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. However, till now there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the Telangana Inter Results, but it is expected that the scorecards for the candidates will be available on the official website tomorrow.
According to media reports, the evaluation process is over and the board is now busy with making arrangements for the declaration of the results. If the result will not be declared tomorrow then candidates can expect it latest by June 25, 2022. This year, more 9.65 lakh students took part in the Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022 and are waiting for their TS Inter 1st, 2nd-Year Results 2022. The exams were conducted from 6 to 24 May 2022 in offline mode.