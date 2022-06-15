Last Updated:

TS Inter Results 2022: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely Today At Tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result for 1st and 2nd year exams are expected to be declared today, June 15. See how to check here. Check full details and Latest Updates here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
TS Inter Result

Image: PTI


The Telangana State Board of Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results today June 15, 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation from the board as of now. As per reports, the evaluation process of inter exams was completed and results can be announced today. Several reports say that the TS SSC results will be declared by June 26, 2022.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2022

The exams were held between May 6 and 23, 2022. While the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to May 24, 2022. This year, around 9 lakh students took part in the TS Intermediate Exams that were held offline. The examination was held in two different shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the afternoon, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. 

How to check TS Inter Results 2022 online

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to download their scorecard by visiting the official website - sbie.cgg.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided the step-by-step guide to download the Telangana Board 1st and 2nd-year results.

  • Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 2022 Result."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: For future reference, download and print the Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years
READ | Board Results 2022: Latest Update on Maharashtra, UP, Kerala & Haryana board result dates
READ | UP Board Results 2022 for Classes 10, 12 delayed; check latest update here
READ | Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check results via app, SMS, and websites
READ | TSBIE Inter Results 2022 likely to be declared tomorrow, TS SSC results by June 26
READ | Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 likely on June 17: Here's how to check TN SSLC results
Tags: TS Inter Result, TSBIE, Telangana state inter result
First Published:
COMMENT