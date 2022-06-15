TS Inter Results 2022: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely Today At Tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results today June 15, 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation from the board as of now. As per reports, the evaluation process of inter exams was completed and results can be announced today. Several reports say that the TS SSC results will be declared by June 26, 2022.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2022

The exams were held between May 6 and 23, 2022. While the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to May 24, 2022. This year, around 9 lakh students took part in the TS Intermediate Exams that were held offline. The examination was held in two different shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the afternoon, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon.

How to check TS Inter Results 2022 online

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to download their scorecard by visiting the official website - sbie.cgg.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided the step-by-step guide to download the Telangana Board 1st and 2nd-year results.