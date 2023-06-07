TS Inter Results 2023 For Recounting And Re-verification Declared, Direct Links Here

TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the recounting and re-verification results of class 12th students. Candidates who had applied for recounting of marks of re-verification of copies after the TS Inter results 2023 declaration can now check the results. Candidates must visit the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE declared the TS Inter Results 2023 on May 9. This year, the pass percentage of TS Inter 2nd year (class 12) was 63.49%. The pass percentage of first-year students was 61.88%. A total of 4.82 lakh students had taken the class 11 exam and 4.65 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exams. Students who were not satisfied with their marks were allowed to apply for recounting or re-verification of marks. Now, the board has released the results for such candidates.

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check recounting/re-verification results