Updated April 13th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

TS Inter Results 2024 Expected To Be Declared By THIS Date

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is gearing up to release the results for the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is gearing up to release the results for the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations, with expectations set for a post-April 20th announcement. While there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, anticipation is high among students awaiting their results.

Candidates eagerly waiting for their results can check the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once the results are declared. Here's a simple guide on how to access the results:

How to check TS Inter Results 2024

1. Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. Look for the link labeled 'Telangana Inter Results 2024' on the homepage.
3. For 1st year results, click on 'TS Inter 1st year Results 2024'. Similarly, for 2nd year results, click on 'TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024'.
4. Enter your credentials on the login page. Your results will then be displayed on a new window.
5. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

The TS Inter 1st year exams commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 18, while the 2nd year exams started on February 29 and ended on March 19. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations this year.

In related news, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, recently announced the AP Inter Result 2024 on April 12, 2024, via a press conference and on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. This development adds to the anticipation surrounding the Telangana Inter results.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

