TS Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets 2023 OUT, Here Are Direct Links To Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter supplementary exam hall tickets. Direct links to download are given here.

Nandini Verma
TS Inter supplementary hall ticket

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter supplementary exam hall tickets. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets online. The hall tickets are uploaded on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 

TSBIE has uploaded the hall tickets for 1st year, 2nd year and bridge course students. Three separate links have been activated on the website for these hall tickets. Direct links to download TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year, and bridge course supplementary exams have been attached below.

TS Inter supplementary exam will be held from June 12 and conclude on June 20. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The afternoon shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

First-Year Hall Ticket

Second-Year Hall Ticket

Bridge Course Hall Ticket
 

How to download TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website– tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "First Year Hall ticket or Second Year Hall Ticket or Bridge Course Hall Ticket."
  • Step 3: Now candidates have to key in the roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
  • Step 4: The TS Inter Hall Tickets 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
