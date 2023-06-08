TS Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets 2023 OUT, Here Are Direct Links To Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter supplementary exam hall tickets. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets online. The hall tickets are uploaded on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE has uploaded the hall tickets for 1st year, 2nd year and bridge course students. Three separate links have been activated on the website for these hall tickets. Direct links to download TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year, and bridge course supplementary exams have been attached below.

TS Inter supplementary exam will be held from June 12 and conclude on June 20. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The afternoon shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to download TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023