TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Out, Click On Direct Link To View Scores

TS Inter Result 2022: The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the result for second year supplementary exams which were held in August, 2022. The supplementary result has been released on August 30, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam, can check the result now. it has been uploaded on the list of official websites mentioned below. The steps as well as direct link to check result has been attached below. The TSBIE 2nd year supplementary mark sheets and scorecards can be downloaded from the official result website by logging in with the hall ticket numbers.

Reports suggest that due to heavy traffic, the official websites may not respond or load. In such cases, students need not worry as the results would be made available on trusted third-party websites such as manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: List of official websites to check scores

manabadi.co.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

To download the TSBIE inter exam scorecard, candidates need to use application number and date of birth. Candidates will be able to check the result by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scorecards has also been attached below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Here's how to download scorecard online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the supplementary exam should go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter log-in credentials like registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Post entering the details, the TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download scorecard, go through the details mentioned on it and take a print out for further reference.

Click on direct link to check result

List of important dates

The TS first-year exams were held between May 6 and May 23, 2022

TS Inter second-year exams 2022 were held between May 7 and May 24, 2022. The examination was held in two different shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the morning, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon.

Supplementary exams were conducted in August

Result has been released on August 30, 2022

Candidates should know that they will be getting the mark sheet in offline mode too. They will have to contact the respective institutions to get details on it. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.