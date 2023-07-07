Last Updated:

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Download Score Card Online

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023.

Image: PTI


TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023  today, July 7. The candidates who appeared in the TS Inter supplementary exam can now check and download the scorecard on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A list of official websites on which results are available is mentioned below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: List of official websites to check scores

  • manabadi.co.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  •  tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Direct link to check TS Inter supply result 2023

To download the TSBIE inter supplementary exam scorecard, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth on the result portal. Candidates will be able to check the result by following the steps mentioned below. 

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Here's how to download the scorecard online 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the supplementary exam result 2023 link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter log-in credentials like registration number/ roll number
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the scorecard, go through the details mentioned on it and take a printout for further reference.

TS Inter supplementary exam began on June 12 and concluded on June 20. The exams were held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The afternoon shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

EAMCET Registration window reopens

Candidates who have passed the TS Inter supplementary exams must note that the registration window for TS EAMCET counselling 2023 phase 1 has been reopened. Candidates who wish to apply for engineering, agriculture or medicine courses can register for the TS EAMCET Counselling. Read full details here.

