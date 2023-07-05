TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Likely Today, Here's List Of Website To Check Result

Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, also known as TSBIE is expected to release the inter supplementary exam results 2022 today, July 5. As of now, the exact date for releasing the same has not been announced. However, sources suggest that the result will be out by July 5 or 6. The candidates who appeared in the inter-supplementary exam will be able to check and download the scorecard on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A list of official websites on which results will be released is mentioned below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: List of official websites to check scores

manabadi.co.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

To download the TSBIE inter supplementary exam scorecard, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth to log in on the result portal. Candidates will be able to check the result by following the steps mentioned below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the supplementary exam result 2023 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter log-in credentials like registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Post entering the details, the TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard, go through the details mentioned on it and take a printout for further reference.

TS Inter supplementary exam began on June 12 and concluded on June 20. The exams were held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The afternoon shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.