The MHA Refuted Reports In Certain Sections Of The Media About The Centre’s Decision To Mo

TS LAWCET 2022 Results: Osmania University, Hyderabad on August 17 has released the result for Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022. All those candidates who took the Telangana LAWCET exam can check their result now. It ahs been uploaded on the official website and can eb checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned here to check scores. For more details, they can go to the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

To download the TS LAWCET results, students will have to log in with their registration number, roll number and date of birth.The result has been released for the exams which were conducted on July 21 and July 22, 2022. Osmania University university has conducted the TS LAWCET 2022 examination for 3-year LLB courses.

TS LAWCET 2022 Results: Follow these steps to download result online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "Download Rank Card" link

Step 3: Then they will have to enter required details like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TS LAWCET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the TS LAWCET rank card and TS PGLCET rank card and take a print for further reference.

Steps to check TS LAWCET answer key 2022

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Master Question Papers’ link

Select relevant shift/ course

The TS LAWCET answer key will appear on screen

Download and match responses to calculate probable score.

The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was held at 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 24,938 candidates registered for the 3-year LLB programme. Out of which 20,107 candidates appeared for the LAWCET exam. Moreover, 7,506 students registered for 5-year LLB programme, of which, 6,207 students appeared for the entrance exam.

To be noted that the provisional key was released in July last week and students were given time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by them, final key and result have been prepared. The qualifying percentage marks for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). No minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates.