TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results To Be Out On Aug 17; Here's How To Check

Image: Shutterstock
The TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET results will be announced by the Osmania University, Hyderabad, on August 17, 2022. Candidates must be aware that the results will be announced at 4 p.m. Once released, candidates will be able to check their TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 examination results by visiting the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
This time, the TS LAWCET 2022 examination was held on July 21 and July 22. The TS PGLCET exam was held on July 22. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law.
The TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 answer keys were announced by Osmania University on July 26 and the candidates were given the option to raise objections till July 28. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the TS LAWCET and PGLCET Results.