TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results To Be Out On Aug 17; Here's How To Check

The TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET results will be announced by the Osmania University, Hyderabad tomorrow August 17, 2022. Here's how to download

TS LAWCET

The TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET results will be announced by the Osmania University, Hyderabad, on August 17, 2022. Candidates must be aware that the results will be announced at 4 p.m. Once released, candidates will be able to check their TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 examination results by visiting the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

This time, the TS LAWCET 2022 examination was held on July 21 and July 22. The TS PGLCET exam was held on July 22. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law.

The TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 answer keys were announced by Osmania University on July 26 and the candidates were given the option to raise objections till July 28. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the TS LAWCET and PGLCET Results.

Qualifying Percentage

  • The qualifying percentage marks for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). No minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates.

TS LAWCET Results | PGLCET Results: Here's how to check

  • Step 1: To check the TS LAWCET Result and PGLCET Results candidates need to visit the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their log in credentials and log in
  • Step 4: Submit and check your result.
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the results for future use. 
  • NOTE: It is advised that the candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

 

