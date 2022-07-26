TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2022 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

The answer keys for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examinations are expected to be released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, July 26, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the answer keys by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education - tsche.ac.in. Also, students can raise objections till July 28, 2022. As per the media reports, TSCHE is expected to release the results of both examinations in the second week of August. However, till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the results.

The TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3YDC) Exam took place on July 21, 2022, while the TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5YDC) Exam and the TS PGLCET (LL.M.) exam took place on July 22, 2022. The examination was held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in law colleges in Telangana. As per the official notice, this time a total of 24,938 candidates had registered for the 3-year LLB programme. Out of these, 20,107 candidates appeared for the LAWCET exam. While 7,506 students had registered for the 5-year LLB programme, 6,207 candidates appeared for the entrance exam.

TS LAWCET Answer key: Here's how to download answer key

Step 1: To download the TS LAWCET answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the TS LAWCET answer key link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to check and download the TS LAWCET answer key.

Step 4: Print out the TS LAWCET answer key for future reference.

TS LAWCET Result

Candidates must take note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the results. However, based on the previous year's trends, it is expected that the results will be released by August 15, as usually results are released within 15 days of the provisional answer keys being released. It is recommended that students must regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative