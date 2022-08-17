TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

TS LAWCET 2022 result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the result for TS LAWCET exam on August 17, 2022. Along with LAWCET, result of PGLCET examinations are expected to be out too. Once released, candidates can download the result and final answer keys by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education - tsche.ac.in. The result will be released on August 17 at 4 pm.

To be noted that the provisional key was released in July last week and students were given time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by them, final key and result have been prepared. The qualifying percentage marks for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). No minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates. The steps that candidates will have to follow to check result are mentioned below.

Steps to check TS LAWCET answer key 2022

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Master Question Papers’ link

Select relevant shift/ course

The TS LAWCET answer key will appear on screen

Download and match responses to calculate probable score.

Steps to check TS LAWCET result 2022

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the result link (when available)

Enter TS LAWCET hall ticket no, date of birth

The TS LAWCET result will appear on screen

Download and check.

TS LAWCET 2022: Overview

The TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3YDC) Exam took place on July 21, 2022, while the TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5YDC) Exam and the TS PGLCET (LL.M.) exam took place on July 22, 2022. The examination was held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in law colleges in Telangana. As per the official notice, this time a total of 24,938 candidates had registered for the 3-year LLB programme. Out of these, 20,107 candidates appeared for the LAWCET exam. While 7,506 students had registered for the 5-year LLB programme, 6,207 candidates appeared for the entrance exam.