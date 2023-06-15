TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2023 Declared, Here's How To Download Rank Cards

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the results for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET exams today, June 15. Candidates who took the law entrance exam can download the result and final answer keys by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education - tsche.ac.in. The exam was conducted on May 25.

Osmania University, Hyderabad who conducts the exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the answer key of the entrance exam on May 29. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections till May 31.

The qualifying percentage mark for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). No minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates. The steps that candidates will have to follow to check the results are mentioned below.

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2023

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the LAWCET or PGLCET result link

Enter your exam hall ticket no, date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download rank card

TS LAWCET 2023: Overview

The TS PGLCET and LAWCET for 3 years and 5 years LLB course were conducted on May 25. The examination was held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in law colleges in Telangana.