TS LAWCET Phase I Seat Allotment Result Out On Official Website, Check Steps To Download

TS LAWCET Phase I Seat Allotment: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test Phase I Seat Allotment 2021 result has been declared on the official website. The seat allotment result has been released on Friday, December 17, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results. For more details related to the next steps, candidates will have to visit the official website lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

After the release of seat allotment result, eligible candidates will have to report to the allotted college for document verification round. Admission will be confirmed only after the documents are verified by college. Candidates will also have to download the tuition fee payment challan and joining report. The deadline to report to the colleges with all the required documents is December 23, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.

TS LAWCET Phase I Seat Allotment 2021: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process for TS LAWCET 2021 admission started on November 27, 2021.

Deadline for online registration and verification was December 6, 2021.

Phase 1 Editing of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test web options entry will begin on December 14, 2021.

TS LAWCET Phase I Seat Allotment 2021 result has been declared on December 17, 2021.

Candidates have to report to concerned colleges between December 18 and December 23, 2021.

Classes are scheduled to begin on December 27, 2021.

TS LAWCET Phase I Seat Allotment 2021: Check the steps to download