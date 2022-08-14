TS PGECET 2022: Provisional Key & Response Sheet Out, Here's How To Raise Objections

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the provisional answer key for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test. The TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 has been released online along with response sheet. To check the same, candidates will have to go to the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below. The exam conducting body has also activated the link to raise objections. This provisional key which has been released is for the exam held from August 2 to 5, 2022.

Candidates are informed that they can raise objections on the TS PGECET answer key online. The objection raising link has been activated and the deadline to raise objections will end on August 17, 2022 till 5 pm. The step-by-step guide to check answer key and raise objections are mentioned below.

TS PGECET provisional answer key 2022: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Answer Key', 'Response Sheets,' and/or 'Objection link.

Step 3: After being redircted to another page, candidates will have to enter their login credentials, as asked.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TS PGECET Answer Key, Response Sheets 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download the key

Step 6: Take its printout for future references

Candidates must know that the TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 is only provisional in nature. The final key will be prepared post considering the objections raised by candidates. The PGECET Results 2022 can be expected in August itself. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates.

TS PGECET Overview

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission of candidates into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.