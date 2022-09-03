TS PGECET 2022 Results Released; Here's A Direct Link To Check Scores & Download

TS PGECET Results 2022: The result for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test has been released. All those candidates who took part in the exams can check and download the TS PGECET 2022 rank card by visiting the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

Admission of the candidates will be based on their TS PGECET rank and the availability of seats. Only those candidates who have attained at least 30% of the marks required for the TS PGECET will be declared qualified. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE would release the TS PGECET Counselling schedule soon. As of now, there has been no confirmation from the authorities. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the TS PGECET 2022 results.

TS PGECET 2022 Result: Here's how to download

Step 1: To check the TS PGECET 2022 result, candidates are required to visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, scroll down on the homepage and click on the "Download rank card" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new login page will open.

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.

Submit the details

Step 5: The TS PGECET rank card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the TS PGECET 2022 Results - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative