Last Updated:

TS PGECET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At 3 Pm, Where And How To Download Rank Card

TS PGECET Results 2023: The result for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be declared today, June 8 at 3 pm.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Ts pgecet

Image: Shutterstock


TS PGECET Results 2023: The result for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be declared today, June 8 at 3 pm. All those candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download the TS PGECET 2023 rank cards by visiting the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

How to check TS PGECET 2023 Result

  • Step 1: To check the TS PGECET 2023 result, candidates are required to visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, scroll down on the homepage and click on the "Download rank card" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new login page will open.
  • Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth. 
  • Submit the details
  • Step 5: The TS PGECET rank card 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Save and download the result 
  • Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

TS PGECET 2023 was held from May 29 to June 1 in two shifts. Admission of the candidates will be based on their TS PGECET rank and the availability of seats. Only those candidates who have attained at least 30% of the marks required for the TS PGECET will be declared qualified. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE would release the TS PGECET Counselling schedule soon. As of now, there has been no confirmation from the authorities.  

READ | JAC 9th results 2023 out, here's direct link to check Jharkhand Board class 9 mark sheet
READ | NCHM JEE Result 2023 Out: Here's link for National Hotel Management Entrance Test results
READ | Mumbai University declares semester results for B.Com, B.E and other courses, link here
READ | TS Inter Results 2023 for recounting and re-verification declared, direct links here
READ | CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 at 4 pm today: Where and how to check class 12th result

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT