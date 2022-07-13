TS POLYCET Result 2022 Released; Click On Direct Link To Download Scorecards

TS POLYCET Result 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the result for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET 2022) on July 13, 2022. All those registered candidates who took the exam can check their result now. TS POLYCET 2022 rank card is now available on the official website of SBTET - polycetts.nic.in.

Candidates who will be checking their result should be ready with their hall ticket number and date of birth. The result has been released for the POLYCET 2022 examination which was held on June 30, 2022. Reports suggest that a total of 1.31 lakh students have participated in the examination this year. List of official websites on which TS Polycet 2022 result has been uploaded is mentioned below. The board earlier released the provisional key and students were given time to raise objections.

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2022: List of important dates

The exam was conducted on June 30, 2022

Provisional key was released on July 1, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ended on July 2, 2022

Result has been released on July 13, 2022

TS POLYCET 2022: List of official websites

polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2022 Result: Follow these steps to check result online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, candidates should click on POLYCET 2022 Result link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their POLYCET TS Hall Ticket Number and submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result would be available on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details, download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check TS POLYCET Result 2022 (Click here)

TS POLYCET: Check eligibility here