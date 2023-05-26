Last Updated:

TS POLYCET Result 2023 OUT; Where And How To Download Rank Cards Online

TS POLYCET Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana Polytechnic Entrance Test result today, May 26.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
ts polycet result 2023

Image: Shutterstock


TS POLYCET Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana Polytechnic Entrance Test result today, May 26. The results of the Telangana State Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 was announced at 11 am. The registered candidates can check the results on the official websites once it is declared. Here is the direct link to view the result notification. Read to know the process of checking results.

TS POLYCET Result: websites to check

  1. www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
  2. www.polycetts.nic.in
  3. www.tspolycet.nic.in

How to check TS POLYCET result 2023

  • For checking TS POLYCET 2023 result, visit the official website tspolycet.nic.in.
  • Click on the link which reads TS POLYCET Result 2023
  • Enter your login details and click on submit option
  • TS POLYCET result will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check details mentioned in result and download the mark sheet
  • Take a printout for future reference
