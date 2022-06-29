TS SSC Result 2022: Manabadi Telangana Board 10th Results To Be Out Tomorrow At 11 Am

Quick links:
TS SSC Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has officially announced the release date of TS SSC Results 2022. According to the latest update, the board exam results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for class 10 will be released tomorrow, June 30 at Dr MCRHRD Institute at 11.30 am. Once released, students can check the board examination results by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
This year, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were held from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The exams were conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. As many as 5,09,275 students registered for the SSC exams. Students are required to score a total of 35 per cent marks individually in each subject to pass the board examination.
This time, the board conducted offline exams for Class 10 students. In 2020, the TS SSC Exams had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage for TS SSC stood at 92.43 percent. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.