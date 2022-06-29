TS SSC Result 2022: Manabadi Telangana Board 10th Results To Be Out Tomorrow At 11 Am

TS SSC Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has officially announced the release date of TS SSC Results 2022. According to the latest update, the board exam results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for class 10 will be released tomorrow, June 30 at Dr MCRHRD Institute at 11.30 am. Once released, students can check the board examination results by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

This year, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were held from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The exams were conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. As many as 5,09,275 students registered for the SSC exams. Students are required to score a total of 35 per cent marks individually in each subject to pass the board examination.

TS SSC Results 2022 | Passing Percentage

To pass the TS SSC Results 2022, students must secure 35 percent marks overall and in each subject.

Websites to check TS SSC 10th results 2022

bse.telangana.gov.in bseresults.telangana.gov.in manabadi.co.in

TS SSC Result 2022 | Here's how to download Telangana SSC Result 2022

Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, " TS SSC Result 2022 "

" Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Class 10 Result

Step 5: For future reference, download and take a printout of the Telangana Class 10 Result.

This time, the board conducted offline exams for Class 10 students. In 2020, the TS SSC Exams had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage for TS SSC stood at 92.43 percent. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative