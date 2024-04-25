Advertisement

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is set to declare the TS SSC Exam results for 2024 on April 30, 2024, at 11 AM. Students eagerly awaiting their results can check them on the official board website: https://bse.telangana.gov.in/RESULTSJUNTT/.

Conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format, the TS SSC exams took place between March 18, 2024, and April 2, 2024. To access their results online, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the login page.

The TS SSC results will furnish students with their subject-wise scores and overall pass status. However, it's crucial to note that these online results are provisional, and students must collect their official marksheets from their schools at a later date.

Passing the TS SSC Exam typically entails scoring a minimum of 35 percent in each subject, with a total of 100 marks per subject. In the previous year, the pass percentage stood at 86.6 percent. The overall score breakdown comprises 80 marks allocated to theory exams and 20 marks for formative assessments.

How to check TS SSC Results 2024

Visit the Telangana SSC Board's official website. Look for the designated link displaying "2023-24 SSC Examination Results." Click on the link and provide your roll number along with any other required information. Submit your details to access your results. Download and print a copy of your results for future reference.