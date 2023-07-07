TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecard

TS SSC supplementary result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has declared the TS SSC supplementary results 2023 today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their TS SSC supplementary results by visiting the official website of BSE Telangana. A list of websites to check the results, steps and direct link to download the scorecard has been given below.

Direct link to check result

List of websites to check TS SSC supplementary results 2023

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana as mentioned above.

Click on TS SSC Supplementary result link flashing on the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your Telangana class 10 supplementary result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC supplementary results 2023 from June 14 to 22, 2023 at various exam centres in the state. The exam was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. BSE Telangana class 10th exams were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. Around 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. The annual results were declared on May 10.

Class 11 admission registration deadline extended

TSBIE has extended the deadline for 1st-year intermediate course admissions for 2023-24 till July 25. "All the Principals of all the Junior Colleges in Telangana State, who are offering two-year Intermediate courses are informed that, the last date for admissions into 1st-year Intermediate for the academic year 2023-24 is extended up to 25 -07-2023," the official notice reads.