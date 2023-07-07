TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At 3 Pm, List Of Websites To Check

Quick links:
Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will announce the TS SSC supplementary result 2023 today, July 7. The board officials have announced the date and time for releasing the class 10th supplementary results. As per the information, the result will be declared at 3 pm today. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of BSE Telangana.
BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC supplementary results 2023 from June 14 to 22, 2023 at various exam centres in the state. The exam was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. BSE Telangana class 10th exams were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. Around 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. The annual results were declared on May 10.
