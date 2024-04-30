Updated April 30th, 2024 at 09:34 IST
TS SSC Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, Ranks of Toppers District-Wise Performance Here
TS SSC Topper List 2024: Manabadi Telangana Class 10 topper list has the names, ranks, marks, and districts of the top performers. Check full details here.
Excitement and anticipation grip students across Telangana as they await the announcement of the TS SSC Toppers List 2024, following the declaration of results. The Telangana State Board is scheduled to release the TS SSC results 2024 today, April 30, after which the names of the top performers will be announced in the press conference.
TS SSC Topper List 2024
The TS SSC Toppers List 2024 will include the names, rankings, and marks scored by the highest achievers in the TS SSC Exam 2024. Students eager to know the top scorers can access the list from the board's official website by providing the necessary details. The Telangana Board plans to publish the TS SSC Toppers List 2024 in April 2024 (tentative), available for download in PDF format. The TS SSC topper list 2024 will be updated here soon after it is released today.
TS SSC Toppers List 2023:
In 2023, the Manabadi TS SSC results were announced on May 10, 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 86.6%. However, due to high levels of stress post-result declaration, the TS SSC Toppers List for 2023 was not immediately released by the Board. Nonetheless, the names and CGPAs of the top performers from the previous year are available for reference.
Here's a glimpse of the TS SSC Toppers List 2023:
|Candidate Name
|Admit Card No.
|Location
|CGPA
|Zeba Mateen
|2323100157
|Hyderabad
|10
|Rida Firdaous
|2311109085
|Warangal
|10
|Chatla Ashitosh
|2321133349
|Bodapally
|10
|Ponnam Nageshwari
|2310100270
|Peddamupparam
|10
|Nayani Hasini
|2322133273
|Hyderabad
|10
|Musturi Keerthana
|2321134066
|Medchal
|9.8
|Bhumika
|2322158135
|Hyderabad
|9.8
|Kimmu Rish
|2322158994
|Hyderabad
|9.8
|Bojja Prashanthi
|2316106801
|Sanga Reddy
|9.7
|Sumaira Tasneem
|2322164701
|Telangana
|9.5
|Kolluri Srinivas
|2307101877
|Pedapalli
|9.5
TS SSC 2023 Result Statistics:
- Total No. of Examinees: 4,90,000
- Overall Pass Percentage: 86.6%
- Boys Pass Percentage: 84.68%
- Girls Pass Percentage: 88.53%
