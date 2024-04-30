Updated April 30th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

TS SSC Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, Ranks of Toppers District-Wise Performance Here

TS SSC Topper List 2024: Manabadi Telangana Class 10 topper list has the names, ranks, marks, and districts of the top performers. Check full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
TS SSC Topper List 2024 | Image:PTI
Excitement and anticipation grip students across Telangana as they await the announcement of the TS SSC Toppers List 2024, following the declaration of results. The Telangana State Board is scheduled to release the TS SSC results 2024 today, April 30, after which the names of the top performers will be announced in the press conference. 

TS SSC Topper List 2024 

The TS SSC Toppers List 2024 will include the names, rankings, and marks scored by the highest achievers in the TS SSC Exam 2024. Students eager to know the top scorers can access the list from the board's official website by providing the necessary details. The Telangana Board plans to publish the TS SSC Toppers List 2024 in April 2024 (tentative), available for download in PDF format. The TS SSC topper list 2024 will be updated here soon after it is released today. 

TS SSC Toppers List 2023:

In 2023, the Manabadi TS SSC results were announced on May 10, 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 86.6%. However, due to high levels of stress post-result declaration, the TS SSC Toppers List for 2023 was not immediately released by the Board. Nonetheless, the names and CGPAs of the top performers from the previous year are available for reference.

Here's a glimpse of the TS SSC Toppers List 2023:

Candidate NameAdmit Card No.LocationCGPA
Zeba Mateen2323100157Hyderabad10
Rida Firdaous2311109085Warangal10
Chatla Ashitosh2321133349Bodapally10
Ponnam Nageshwari2310100270Peddamupparam10
Nayani Hasini2322133273Hyderabad10
Musturi Keerthana2321134066Medchal9.8
Bhumika2322158135Hyderabad9.8
Kimmu Rish2322158994Hyderabad9.8
Bojja Prashanthi2316106801Sanga Reddy9.7
Sumaira Tasneem2322164701Telangana9.5
Kolluri Srinivas2307101877Pedapalli9.5

TS SSC 2023 Result Statistics:

  • Total No. of Examinees: 4,90,000
  • Overall Pass Percentage: 86.6%
  • Boys Pass Percentage: 84.68%
  • Girls Pass Percentage: 88.53%
Published April 30th, 2024 at 09:34 IST