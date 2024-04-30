Advertisement

Excitement and anticipation grip students across Telangana as they await the announcement of the TS SSC Toppers List 2024, following the declaration of results. The Telangana State Board is scheduled to release the TS SSC results 2024 today, April 30, after which the names of the top performers will be announced in the press conference.

TS SSC Topper List 2024

The TS SSC Toppers List 2024 will include the names, rankings, and marks scored by the highest achievers in the TS SSC Exam 2024. Students eager to know the top scorers can access the list from the board's official website by providing the necessary details. The Telangana Board plans to publish the TS SSC Toppers List 2024 in April 2024 (tentative), available for download in PDF format. The TS SSC topper list 2024 will be updated here soon after it is released today.

TS SSC Toppers List 2023:

In 2023, the Manabadi TS SSC results were announced on May 10, 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 86.6%. However, due to high levels of stress post-result declaration, the TS SSC Toppers List for 2023 was not immediately released by the Board. Nonetheless, the names and CGPAs of the top performers from the previous year are available for reference.

Here's a glimpse of the TS SSC Toppers List 2023:

Candidate Name Admit Card No. Location CGPA Zeba Mateen 2323100157 Hyderabad 10 Rida Firdaous 2311109085 Warangal 10 Chatla Ashitosh 2321133349 Bodapally 10 Ponnam Nageshwari 2310100270 Peddamupparam 10 Nayani Hasini 2322133273 Hyderabad 10 Musturi Keerthana 2321134066 Medchal 9.8 Bhumika 2322158135 Hyderabad 9.8 Kimmu Rish 2322158994 Hyderabad 9.8 Bojja Prashanthi 2316106801 Sanga Reddy 9.7 Sumaira Tasneem 2322164701 Telangana 9.5 Kolluri Srinivas 2307101877 Pedapalli 9.5

TS SSC 2023 Result Statistics:

Total No. of Examinees: 4,90,000

Overall Pass Percentage: 86.6%

Boys Pass Percentage: 84.68%

Girls Pass Percentage: 88.53%