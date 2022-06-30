TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key Out, Telangana TET Result To Be Out Tomorrow

Telangana TET Result 2022: Department of School Education, Telangana has released the final answer key for Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test. With this, candidates can expect the result to be out soon. However, the result release time has not been announced yet.

Once released, the registered candidates will have to follow these steps to check the result. For more information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. They should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the result on official websites. Steps to download final answer key and result have been attached here.

Check important dates here

The TS TET 2022 exam was conducted on June 12, 2022

Final answer key was released on June 29, 2022

TS TET Result 2022 is likely to be out on July 1, 2022

This year, the exam was conducted in 33 districts of the State. It was conducted in two shifts. The first shift started at 9.30 am and continued till 12 noon. The second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

TS TET Final Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download answer key

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test - tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'TSTET Final Key - 2022.' (Direct link below)

Step 3: A new page would open with answers of all the subjects

Step 4: Click on the one you wish to check and it will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: You may either check it or download and print a copy for future references.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download the result