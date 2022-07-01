TS TET 2022 Result Released At Tstet.cgg.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

TS TET 2022: Department of School Education, Telangana has announced the result for Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test on July 1, 2022. The final answer key was released on June 29, 2022. All those candidates who took the exam can download their result now. The steps which need to be followed to download the scorecard are mentioned below. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the result on official websites. Steps to download result as well as final answer key are mentioned below.

TS TET 2022 result: Check important dates here

The TS TET 2022 exam was conducted on June 12, 2022

Final answer key was released on June 29, 2022

TS TET Result 2022 has been released on July 1, 2022

This year, the exam was conducted in 33 districts of the State. It was conducted in two shifts. The first shift started at 9.30 am and continued till 12 noon. The second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

Step-by-step guide to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS TET which is tstetresults.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, they will have to click on 'TSTET Results - 2022’ given under the 'Services' Section

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their required credentials to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the result

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

TS TET 2022: Here's how to download TS TET final answer key