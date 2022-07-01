TS TET 2022 Result Released At Tstet.cgg.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

TS TET 2022: Department of School Education, Telangana has announced the result for Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test on July 1, 2022. The final answer key was released on June 29, 2022. All those candidates who took the exam can download their result now. The steps which need to be followed to download the scorecard are mentioned below. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the result on official websites. Steps to download result as well as final answer key are mentioned below.
TS TET 2022 result: Check important dates here
- The TS TET 2022 exam was conducted on June 12, 2022
- Final answer key was released on June 29, 2022
- TS TET Result 2022 has been released on July 1, 2022
This year, the exam was conducted in 33 districts of the State. It was conducted in two shifts. The first shift started at 9.30 am and continued till 12 noon. The second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.
Step-by-step guide to check result
- Step 1: Go to the official website of TS TET which is tstetresults.cgg.gov.in
- Step 2: Then on the homepage, they will have to click on 'TSTET Results - 2022’ given under the 'Services' Section
- Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their required credentials to log in
- Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the result
- Step 6: Take its printout for future reference
TS TET 2022: Here's how to download TS TET final answer key
- Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test - tstet.cgg.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'TSTET Final Key - 2022.'
- Step 3: A new page would open with answers of all the subjects
- Step 4: Click on the one you wish to check and it will be displayed on your screen
- Step 5: You may either check it or download and print a copy for future references.