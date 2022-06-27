TS TET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today, Follow These Steps To Download Scorecards Online

TS TET Result 2022: Department of School Education, Telangana is scheduled to release the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) result on Monday, June 27. The result release time has not been announced yet. However, following the past trends, the result is likely to be out by evening. Those registered candidates who took the exam and are waiting for their scores, check it now. It will be uploaded on the official website. Steps to check the result have been mentioned below. For more information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. They should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.

Telangana TET Result: Official website to check result

tstet.cgg.gov.in

Check important dates here

The TS TET 2022 exam was conducted on June 12, 2022

Result will be out on June 24, 2022

This year, the exam was conducted in 33 districts of the State. It was conducted in two shifts. The first shift started at 9.30 am and continued till 12 noon. The second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download the result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on TS TET 2022 Result link (To be noted that the link will only be activated after the release of result)

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their login details

Step 4: Post submitting the same, result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Check qualifying marks here

The qualifying marks for the General category is about 60 per cent and above. For Backward Classes the qualifying marks stand at 50% and above whereas, for SC, ST and Differently- abled candidates it stands at 40 per cent and above. The Department had released the provisional answer key on June 15, 2022. Candidates were given time till June 18 to raise objections against the answer key. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key has been prepared. On the basis of final answer key, the Board will release the final result 2022.