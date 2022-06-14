TSBIE Inter Results 2022 Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow, TS SSC Results By June 26

Telangana SSC Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Education is likely to release the Telangana Class 12 Results tomorrow June 15, 2022, and results for the Class 10 Exam will be released by June 26, 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation of the TS inter result 2022 date and time as of yet. Once released, candidates can download their scorecard by visiting the official website - sbie.cgg.gov.in.

The exams were held between May 6 and 23, 2022. While the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to May 24, 2022. This year, around 9 lakh students took part in the TS Intermediate Exams that were held offline. The examination was held in two different shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the afternoon, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the Telangana Board 1st and 2nd-year results.

TS SSC Result 2022 | Here's how to download Telangana Intermediate Results

Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 2022 Result."

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: For future reference, download and print the Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years.

Image: PTI/ Representative