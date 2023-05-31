TSLPRB SI, PC Final Results Out, Link Here; Apply For Re-verification Of Marks From June 1

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has declared the TS Constable, SI Result 2023 on May 30. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from the official website: tslprb.in. The Telangana Police Constable and SI exams were conducted in March-April 2023.

A total of 1,79,459 candidates appeared for the TSLPRB SI, PC exams. Out of them, 1,0,852 candidates passed. The pass percentage is 84%.

"Details of Attendance and Performance of the Candidates in each of the 8 FWEs mentioned above, wherever relevant, are being hosted in the respective login areas of the Candidates from tonight (30th May 2023) onwards. Final Keys of all the OMR Based (Objective Type) Tests of the above FWEs will be made available on the TSLPRB website tslprb.in," the official notice reads.

Steps to check TSLPRB SI, Constable Result 2023:

Visit the official website at tslprb.in

On their homepage, click on the TS SI, Constable Result 2023 link

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your login details and then click on submit

Your TSLPRB SI, Constable result will appear on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for recounting or re-verification. The portal will open on June 1 and end on June 3. Application fee is Rs 2000 for SC/ST candidates and Rs 3000 for all others.

"Nevertheless, Candidates are being given an opportunity to apply for Recounting / Re-Verification on payment of a Service Fee of Rs.2,000/- (for Candidates of SC / ST Communities) and Rs.3,000/- (for all Others including all Non-Local Candidates) per each Paper for which the Candidate seeks Recounting / Re verification. This facility can be availed of by the Candidates on the TSLPRB website, in their respective login areas from 8 a m on 1 st June to 8 p m on 3 rd June 2023, by giving the details of their request for Recounting / ReVerification and by paying the designated Service Fee online," the official notice reads.