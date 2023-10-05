TSLRPB PC Recruitment 2023: Telangana Police Constable Results Out, Here's How To Check

TSLRPB PC Recruitment 2023: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) declared the final result of the constable recruitment 2023. Candidates who appeared for the SCT PC (Civil) and / or Equivalent Posts, SCT PC IT&CO, SCT PC Mechanic in PTO, Transport Constable (HO), Transport Constable (LC) and Prohibition & Excise Constable can check their results on the official website- tslprb.in. A total of 15,750 candiadtes have been qualified against 16,604 vacancies.

Out of them, 12866 male and 2884 female candidates have been shortlisted. Selection to 100 vacancies of SCT PC (Driver) in PTO and 225 vacancies of Driver Operator in TS DR & Fire Services Department will be released separately in due course, the official notice added.

How to check result

The Selected Candidates (except of the above 2 Posts) can check their results by logging in on the official website using their login credentials. "The details of their Selection in their respective login areas on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by tomorrow (5 th October 2023) morning. Simultaneously, Cut-Off Marks (Last Selected Candidates Marks along with Dates of Birth) of all the Posts in all possible Categories of Selection along with Lists of Selection are being provided in the website for reference of the Candidates," the official notice reads.

Click here for official notification.

Selections have been completed based on (a) the Academic Qualifications / Reservation / Local Candidature / Age-Relaxation / Horizontal Reservation / Any Other Claimed Benefit/s that have been primarily verified during the Certificate Verification conducted at 18 Verification Centres during 3rd - 4 th Weeks of June and (b) Performance of the respective Qualifying Candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test and Final Written Examination.