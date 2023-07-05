Last Updated:

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023 Expected To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 Prelims Results are expected to be announced today, July 5. Here's how to check.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
tspsc group 1 results 2023

Image: Unsplash


TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 Prelims Results are expected to be announced today, July 5. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. The TSPSC prelims results will be uploaded on the official website- https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/

TSPSC conducted the group 1 exam on June 11. The recruitment drive aims to fill 503 vacancies for group 1 posts in Telangana state. The answer key has already been released. Candidates can download the question paper, response sheet and answer key from the official website.  Around 3.8 lakh candidates applied for the posts out of which 2.32 lakh appeared for the exam. 

How to check TSPSC Group 1 results 2023

  • Visit the official website of Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in
  • Scroll down and click on the 'Website' tab
  • Under the 'What's New' section, click on the Group 1 result link 
  •  Log in using the credentials required.
  • Your TSPSC Group 1 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
READ | PhD not mandatory, NET/SET/SLET minimum criteria for Assistant Professor recruitment: UGC
READ | ICAI CA May Results 2023: 8% pass inter exam, 10% pass CA final exams; here's topper list
READ | UGC NET answer key 2023 to be released today, confirms UGC official
READ | IIT Hyderabad researchers help find evidence for the 'Humming of the Universe'
READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches program to upgrade all UP govt schools into smart schools

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT