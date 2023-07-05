TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023 Expected To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 Prelims Results are expected to be announced today, July 5. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. The TSPSC prelims results will be uploaded on the official website- https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/

TSPSC conducted the group 1 exam on June 11. The recruitment drive aims to fill 503 vacancies for group 1 posts in Telangana state. The answer key has already been released. Candidates can download the question paper, response sheet and answer key from the official website. Around 3.8 lakh candidates applied for the posts out of which 2.32 lakh appeared for the exam.

How to check TSPSC Group 1 results 2023