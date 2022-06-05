UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Declared On June 6

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Uttarakhand Board Result: The class 10 and 12 board results are expected to be released tomorrow, June 6, 2022, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). After the declaration of the results, students can check the Uttarakhand board results in 2022 by visiting the websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the results were declared based on an alternative means of assessment. As many as 99.56% of students had passed the Uttarakhand Class 12 board exams, while 99.09% had cleared the Class 10 exams. Last year, a total of 1.22 lakh students registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 boards, and more than 1.48 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams.