UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Declared On June 6

Uttarakhand Board Result: The class 10 & 12 board results are expected to be released tomorrow, June 6, 2022, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education

Amrit Burman
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Board Result: The class 10 and 12 board results are expected to be released tomorrow, June 6, 2022, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). After the declaration of the results, students can check the Uttarakhand board results in 2022 by visiting the websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the results were declared based on an alternative means of assessment. As many as 99.56% of students had passed the Uttarakhand Class 12 board exams, while 99.09% had cleared the Class 10 exams. Last year, a total of 1.22 lakh students registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 boards, and more than 1.48 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education Result 2022: Here's how to check results

  • To check the class 10 and 12 board results, candidates need to visit the official website.
  • Then, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, and 12 Board results that are given on the main page.
  • Now, enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number.
  • Then, click on the submit button.
  • Automatically, the Uttarakhand Board results for 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Take a printout for future use.

Students can also check Uttarakhand Board Results 2022 via SMS

  • Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.
  • Send the message to 56263.
  • The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

