Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 11:38 IST

UBTER polytechnic result 2023 declared, here's direct link to check

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee has declared the results for the Polytechnic exam conducted during the winter session.

Nandini Verma
UBTER polytechnic result 2023 out
UBTER polytechnic result 2023 out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee has declared the results for the Polytechnic exam conducted during the winter session. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now access the UBTER result 2023-24 via the official websites at ubter.in and ubterex.in.

To retrieve their results, candidates must use their registration number or roll number along with the password at the student login window on the portal. Additionally, the Board has also made available the provisional UBTER marksheet along with the results.

Advertisement

For candidates' convenience, here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the results online:

How to download UBTER Polytechnic Result 2024?

  1. Visit the official website at ubter.in
  2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Student Login.
  3. A new window will appear; enter your login credentials and submit.
  4. Your UBTER Result 2024 will then be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to check UBTER Polytechnic Result 2024.

Advertisement

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

3 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education9 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo