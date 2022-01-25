Last Updated:

UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay Releases Provisional Answer Key, Here's How To Download

UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay on January 25 released provisional answer key. It can be downloaded by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) on January 25 has released the UCEED answer key as scheduled. All the candidates who applied and took the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can download the answer key now. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates are given time to raise objections if any. Considering the objections raised, final answer key will be released. It has been uploaded on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. 

To be noted that the Institute has released question paper and draft answer key for Part A along with candidate response on the official website. The deadline to raise objections ends on January 27, 2022. The final answer key will be released on January 31, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps mentioned below. Here is the direct link to download CEED answer key.

The cut-off list for the same is expected to be released in February second week. After the cut off for Part A is released, the final result will be declared on March 10.  Candidates will be able to check the results by using their user login and password which they created during the registration process. The scorecards for UCEED 2022 will be available on website from March 14 to June 14, 2022.  

Check important dates here

  • Provisional key has been released on January 25, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections ends on January 27, 2022
  • The final answer key will be released on January 31, 2022
  • The result will be declared on March 10, 2022
  • Scorecards can be downloaded from March 14, 2022
  • It can be downloaded on June 14, 2022

UCEED Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download provisional key

  • Candidates should go to the official website of IIT B UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on UCEED Answer Key 2022 link 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit
  • Post submitting, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates should check the answer key and download the same
  • Candidates can also take its printout for future reference 
