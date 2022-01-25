UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay Releases Provisional Answer Key, Here's How To Download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) on January 25 has released the UCEED answer key as scheduled. All the candidates who applied and took the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can download the answer key now. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates are given time to raise objections if any. Considering the objections raised, final answer key will be released. It has been uploaded on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

To be noted that the Institute has released question paper and draft answer key for Part A along with candidate response on the official website. The deadline to raise objections ends on January 27, 2022. The final answer key will be released on January 31, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps mentioned below. Here is the direct link to download CEED answer key.

The cut-off list for the same is expected to be released in February second week. After the cut off for Part A is released, the final result will be declared on March 10. Candidates will be able to check the results by using their user login and password which they created during the registration process. The scorecards for UCEED 2022 will be available on website from March 14 to June 14, 2022.

Check important dates here

UCEED Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download provisional key