UCEED Result 2022 To Be Declared On March 10, Here's How To Download

UCEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is likely to announce the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, March 10. As per the official notice, candidates can download the scorecard from March 14, onwards. After the declaration of the result, students can check and download it by visiting the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in.

"UCEED results will be available only on the official UCEED 2022 website. Candidates will need to use their user login and password (created during the registration process) to view the results on the webpage, "read the release by IIT Bombay."

CEED 2022 draft answer key was released by IIT-Bombay on January 25. Candidates were allowed to challenge answer keys till January 27. The scorecard can be downloaded till June 14, 2022. Every year, UCEED is conducted for the selection of eligible students into the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

UCEED Result 2022: Here's how to download Score Card

Step 1: To download UCEED result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " scorecard" tab

tab Step 3: Click on the " login" button

button Step 4: Candidates must log in using their credentials such as User ID and password

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for further needs.

