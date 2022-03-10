UCEED Results 2022 Released By IIT Bombay, Here's Direct Link To Download Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UCEED results 2022: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, UCEED 2022 has been released by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The result released by IIT Bombay can now be checked by candidates who took the exam. It has been uploaded on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been mentioned below.
To be noted that in order to download the result, candidates should be ready with their email ID and password. The candidate portal will display Part A marks for all candidates who appeared in the UCEED 2022 examination. Other highlights mentioned on the official website has also been attached below.
Candidates who have managed to clear UCEED 2022 will be eligible to apply for a Bachelor’s in Design, B Des. Programmes available at IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur and many other colleges who take UCEED as a main criterion for admissions. For more details, they can go to the official website www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.