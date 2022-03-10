UCEED Results 2022 Released By IIT Bombay, Here's Direct Link To Download Results

UCEED results 2022: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, UCEED 2022 has been released by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The result released by IIT Bombay can now be checked by candidates who took the exam. It has been uploaded on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been mentioned below.

To be noted that in order to download the result, candidates should be ready with their email ID and password. The candidate portal will display Part A marks for all candidates who appeared in the UCEED 2022 examination. Other highlights mentioned on the official website has also been attached below.

UCEED Result: Check important dates here

Result has been released on March 10, 2022

Scorecards can be downloaded from March 14, 2022

Last date for scorecard downloading is Jun 14, 2022

Here is how to check UCEED 2022 result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Click here to see the results of UCEED 2022”

Step 3: Click on login and then after being redirected to another page enter email ID and password to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the UCEED 2022 result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

UCEED 2022 Highlights

Portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022

Part-B score, Rank(s) and Total marks obtained will not be displayed for the candidates who have not qualified in UCEED 2022, as specified in the UCEED 2022 information brochure

Score Cards will be available for download from March 14, 2022 onwards for all the candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022.

Candidates who have managed to clear UCEED 2022 will be eligible to apply for a Bachelor’s in Design, B Des. Programmes available at IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur and many other colleges who take UCEED as a main criterion for admissions. For more details, they can go to the official website www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.