UGC NET 2021 Result Date: UGC Chairman Shares Important Notice

UGC NET 2021 result: Candidates who took the UGC NET exam and are waiting for the results should know that the results will be out in a day or two. University Grants Commission through a notification has said that the results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two. The results will be released by National Testing Agency. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password. The steps which need to be followed to download results have been attached below.

UGC tweeted, “UGC Press release regarding declaration of UGC-NET results”

UGC Press release regarding declaration of UGC-NET results#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/x7NYrOGERB — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) February 16, 2022

UGC NET 2021 Result: Official websites to check

ugcnet.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021. Phase II exam was between December 24 to December 27, 2021. Phase III exam was held on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects.

Official notice released on February 16 reads, “The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.”

UGC NET 2021: Steps to check UGC NET Result 2021