UGC NET 2021 Result Likely To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

Candidates who took the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET are waiting for the results. The result is supposed to be released by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency. Candidates must know that the official date and time of releasing the result have not been announced yet. However, it is expected that the results can be out on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UGC-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in along with the official Twitter handle to get the latest updates.

Once released, candidates will be able to check it on the official website. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password. The list of official websites on which results will be uploaded is mentioned below. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check their results.

UGC NET 2021 Result: Official websites to check

ugcnet.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2021 answer key for December 2020 and June 2021 sessions has already been released on the official website. Candidates were given time to raise objections against the answer key. The final answer key is prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. The UGC NET 2021 result would be based on the final answer key. National Testing Agency, NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 to December 27, 2021, and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects.

UGC NET 2021: Here's how to download the UGC NET Result 2021