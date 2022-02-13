Last Updated:

UGC NET 2021 Result Likely To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check Scores

UGC NET 2021: NTA is expected to release the NET result on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UGC

Image: Shutterstock


Candidates who took the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET are waiting for the results. The result is supposed to be released by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency. Candidates must know that the official date and time of releasing the result have not been announced yet. However, it is expected that the results can be out on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UGC-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in along with the official Twitter handle to get the latest updates. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check it on the official website. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password. The list of official websites on which results will be uploaded is mentioned below. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check their results. 

UGC NET 2021 Result: Official websites to check

  1. ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  2. nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2021 answer key for December 2020 and June 2021 sessions has already been released on the official website. Candidates were given time to raise objections against the answer key. The final answer key is prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. The UGC NET 2021 result would be based on the final answer key. National Testing Agency, NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 to December 27, 2021, and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects. 

UGC NET 2021: Here's how to download the UGC NET Result 2021

  • Step 1: To download the UGC NET result 2021, visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now, enter your credentials on the login page and click "Submit."
  • Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download it.
  • Step 5: It is recommended that you take a printout of the result for future use.
READ | CSIR UGC NET Exam: NTA to close registration window today; here's how to apply
READ | CSIR UGC NET June 2021: NTA activates application correction window
READ | UGC NET answer key: NTA releases provisional key, here's how to raise objections by Jan 24
READ | UGC NET answer key 2021: Deadline to raise objections ends on Jan 24; here's direct link
READ | CSIR UGC NET admit card out, click on direct link to download hall tickets
Tags: UGC, UGC NET, UGC NET 2021 Result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND