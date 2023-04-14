UGC NET 2023 Cut-off Score, Percentile Out; JRF Award Letters, E-certificates Soon

UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks: National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the UGC NET December 2022 results on April 13. Over 8 lakh candidates took the UGC NET exams conducted in 5 phases between February 21 and March 16. Candidates can check their results, scorecard and cut-off scores online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 cut-off scores

NTA has also released the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off for UGC NET December 2022 exam. Candidates can access the PDF file of UGC NET cut-off scores on the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in or UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. A direct link to check UGC NET subject-wise cut-off score has been given here.

"As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified," the official notice reads.

UGC NET 2023 scorecard

NTA has also uploaded the UGC NET 2023 scorecard of all the candidates who took the exam. Candidates can download their UGC NET December 2022 scorecard online from the official website of UGC NET. The E-certificates and JRF Award Letter will be issued by NTA to the qualified candidates shortly.

About UGC NET December 2022 exam

The UGC-NET December 2022 was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 05 phases spanning over 17 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023, Phase III was conducted from 03 to 06 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted from 11 to 12 March 2023 and Phase V was conducted from 13 to 16 March 2023.

"A Control Room was opened in the NTA premises where Virtual Observers were deployed for live CCTV coverage of all Examination Centres in India. Live CCTV Surveillance was done to curb malpractices in the examinations. The NTA has also made arrangements for live viewing at remote locations and recording CCTV Systems of all examination centres at the Control Room situated in the NTA. A total of approximately 86,738 cameras were installed. In order to stop cheating using mobile networks, Jammers were installed in all the Centres to prevent unfair practices by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device. Appx 31,188 Jammers in all shifts were put in place," the official notice reads.