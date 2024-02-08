Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the result declaration date for UGC NET December 2023. The UGC NET 2023 result which was scheduled to be out on January 10 has been postponed to January 17. The results for National Eligibility Test will be published online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Simultaneously, the final answer key for UGC NET December 2023 will also be released. According to the official brochure, the UGC NET December 2023 results will be available on three official websites: nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

UGC NET 2023 Result Date

“NTA announced in the Information Bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declare on 10th January 2024 but due to Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh, Re – Exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the Final Result of the aforementioned examination would be declared on 17th January 2024 on the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in”, the official website reads.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam

The UGC NET 2023 exam for the December session was held between December 6 and 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared for this exam can access the NTA UGC NET exam result 2023 by logging in with their valid credentials, such as application number and password or date of birth. The result will provide details about candidates' qualifying marks and status. Additionally, NTA will release the UGC NET scorecard 2023. It's crucial to achieve marks equal to or higher than the UGC NET cutoff marks.

Here is an overview of important dates related to the UGC NET 2023 results:

- UGC NET Exam Date 2023: December 6 to 14, 2023

- UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023: Released on January 3, 2024 (January 8, 2024, for Archaeological subject)

- Last date to raise objections against the answer key: January 3 to 5, 2024 (January 8 to 10, 2024, for Archaeological subject)

- Closing date for fee transaction for the challenge: January 5, 2024

- Final answer key: To be announced

- NTA UGC NET 2023 result date: January 17, 2024 (Revised)

- UGC NET scorecard 2023: January 10, 2024

How to check the UGC NET 2023 Result

1. Visit the official UGC NET website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'NTA UGC NET Result 2023' link located at the bottom of the homepage.

3. A new page will appear.

4. Enter the UGC NET application form number and password/date of birth.

5. The screen will display the UGC NET result 2023.

6. Download the UGC NET result 2023 and print it for future reference.