UGC NET Answer Key 2021: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends On Jan 24; Here's Direct Link

UGC NET provisional answer key 2021 has been released on Friday, January 21, 2022. The deadline to raise objections ends on January 24, 2022. Read on.

UGC NET answer key 2021 has been released on Friday, January 21, 2022. The deadline to raise objections for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test ends on Monday, January 24, 2022. To be noted that the answer key released by National Testing Agency is provisional in nature. It can be accessed by candidates who took the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. All the registered candidates who took the exams for the December and June cycle can now check the provisional answer key. Since it is provisional in nature, candidates will get an option of raising objections. 

The answer key has been released for the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examinations were conducted by National Testing Agency in three phases. Phase 1 was conducted between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021. The second phase was conducted between December 24, 2021, and December 27, 2021, and the third phase was conducted between January 4 and January 6, 2022. The answer key can be checked by candidates by following the steps mentioned below.

UGC NET 2021 answer key: Here is how to download

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Display of Key Challenge for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021'.
  • Candidates will be redirected to the login window, where they will have to log in using their application ID and date of birth to access the answer key.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen, go through the key and raise objections (if any).

Here is the direct link to download the provisional answer key

In order to raise objections, candidates will be charged with a fee of Rs. 1000 per question. Candidates are advised to go through the answer key and raise objections, if any, by Monday. To be noted that rejections can be raised in online mode only and any communication after the last date would be rejected summarily.  

Official notification reads, "Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) per challenged answer. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded. The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee."

