UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's How To Raise Objections

The UGC NET provisional answer key 2023 has been released Thursday, March 24 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website-ugc net.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download after logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Applicants have till March 25 at 8:00 p.m. to voice any objections they may have to the published answer key. The applicants must pay Rs 200 for each challenge.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the official notification read.

OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Notably the UGC NET December 2022 was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases spanning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The exam started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023.

Steps to download UGC NET answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link Key in your login details and submit The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2023 challenge link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answers and click on the answer you want to raise objection. Put the correct answer and make the payment of application fees. Once done, click on submit. Your objection has been submitted.

Indian citizens who wish to work as assistant professors or as junior research fellows and assistant professors in Indian institutions and colleges must take the UGC-NET exam.