UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's How To Raise Objections

The UGC NET provisional answer key 2023 has been released Thursday, March 24 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website-ugc net.nta.nic.in.
The candidates can download after logging in with their application number and date of birth.
Applicants have till March 25 at 8:00 p.m. to voice any objections they may have to the published answer key. The applicants must pay Rs 200 for each challenge.
“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the official notification read.
Notably the UGC NET December 2022 was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases spanning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The exam started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023.
Indian citizens who wish to work as assistant professors or as junior research fellows and assistant professors in Indian institutions and colleges must take the UGC-NET exam.