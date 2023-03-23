UGC NET Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon, Know When And How To Check

UGC NET answer key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to released the answer keys for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) soon. NTA conducted the exam between February 21 and March 15 in 5 phases. The exam was held in computer based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

NTA has not yet announced the date for releasing the UGC NET answer key. However, candidates can expect them by March end. Once released, UGC NET answer key 2023 can be checked by following the steps given below.

How to check UGC NET answer key.

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that will read "Display of question paper and answer the key challenge" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page.

Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option.

Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: To raise objections against any key, click on the "View answer key and challenge" button.

Step 8: Submit the necessary details and pay the required fee.

Step 9: Download and print a copy for future reference.