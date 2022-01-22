UGC NET Answer Key: NTA Releases Provisional Key, Here's How To Raise Objections By Jan 24

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday, January 21 released the UGC National Eligibility Test answer key. The answer key which has been released is provisional in nature and can be accessed on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. All the registered candidates who took the exams for the December and June cycle can now check the answer key. Since it is provisional in nature, candidates will get an option of raising objections. The objection raising window has been opened and the deadline to raise objections is January 24, 2021.

It can be noted that UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examinations were conducted by National Testing Agency in three phases. Phase 1 was conducted between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021. The second phase was conducted between December 24, 2021, and December 27, 2021, and the third phase was conducted between January 4 and January 6, 2022. Examination for a total of 81 subjects was conducted and the answer key for all is now available online. Candidates can check the answer key by following the steps mentioned below.

UGC NET 2021 answer key: Here is how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for Display of Key Challenge for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021

Candidates will be redirected to the login window, where they will have to log in using their application ID and date of birth to access the answer key

The answer key will be displayed on the screen, go through the key and raise objections (if any)

Here is the direct link to download the provisional answer key

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1000 per question. Candidates are advised to go through the answer key and raise objections, if any, by Monday. Rejections can be raised in online mode only and any communication after the last date would be rejected summarily.