UGC NET Answer Key Released For June 2023 Exam, Here's How To Download Response Sheet, Key

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key today. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 can download their response sheet, question paper and provisional answer key online by visiting the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Those who are not satisfied with any key or find any error in it can raise objections between July 6 and 8 by paying Rs 200 per question.

Direct link to check UGC NET June 2023 answer key

Earlier, UGC Chief, Jagdesh Kumar announced the date for releasing the UGC NET answer key and said that the results will be out in the second week of August. "UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August," he tweeted.

UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases. This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage to 72.5%.

NTA will give time to candidates to raise objections against any error in the key. Considering the valid objections, NTA will release a revised answer key based on which the results will be prepared.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2023