UGC NET June Result 2023 Out: Check JRF, Assistant Professor Cut-off Marks, Result Link

UGC NET June Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET June 2023 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in NTA has also released the final answer key for UGC NET June exam.

Candidates can check the final answer key online at the official website. Moreover, the cut-off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor for all subjects have been uploaded. Candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks from the official website. Links to the same have also been attached below.

UGC NET June 2023 cut-off marks, final answer key, scorecard links

How to check UGC NET June Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads UGC NET June 2023 cycle result " on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page.

" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page. Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option.

Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases. This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage 72.5%.