Last Updated:

UGC NET June Result 2023 Out: Check JRF, Assistant Professor Cut-off Marks, Result Link

UGC NET June Result 2023 has been declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the results online. Check UGC NET June 2023 cut-off marks here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ugc net june result 2023

Image: Unsplash


UGC NET June Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET June 2023 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in  NTA has also released the final answer key for UGC NET June exam. 

Candidates can check the final answer key online at the official website. Moreover, the cut-off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor for all subjects have been uploaded. Candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks from the official website. Links to the same have also been attached below. 

UGC NET June 2023 cut-off marks, final answer key, scorecard links

UGC NET June 2023 Cut-off marks

UGC NET June 2023 final answer key 

UGC NET June 2023 scorecard

How to check UGC NET June Results 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 
  • Step 2: Click the link that reads UGC NET June 2023 cycle result" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page. 
  • Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option. 
  • Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password. 
  • Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button. 
  • Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases. This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage 72.5%.

READ | UGC NET answer key challenge window closing today, here's how to raise objection online
READ | CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2023 released, 4 questions dropped; here's direct link
READ | UGC NET Results 2023 for June cycle exams to be declared by July 27: UGC Chairman
READ | UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA declares UGC NET June results, here's link

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT